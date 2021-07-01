The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Spatial patterns of gene transcripts captured across single cells of mouse embryo

Category: Climate Hits: 1

A new technique called sci-Space, combined with data from other technologies, could lead to four-dimensional atlases of gene expression across diverse cells during embryonic development of mammals. Such atlases would map how the gene transcripts in individual cells reflect the passage of time, cell lineages, cell migration, and location on the developing embryo. They would also help illuminate the spatial regulation of gene expression.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210701140940.htm

