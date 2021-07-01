The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Imaging spectroscopy can predict water stress in wild blueberry fields

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Imaging spectroscopy can help predict water stress in wild blueberry barrens, according to a new study. Researchers deployed a drone with a spectrometer to photograph wild blueberry fields, then process the images to measure reflected light spectra from plants for properties that would help them estimate water potential. Incorporating data from the images into models allowed them predict water stress in the fields.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/07/210701150949.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version