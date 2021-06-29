The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Paving the way to artificial photosynthesis -- effect of doping on the photocatalyst SrTiO3

While the material strontium titanate (SrTiO3) has shown immense potential as a photocatalyst in solar energy conversion, it is unclear whether chemical defects can influence its properties. Now, researchers looked into how doping with niobium affects the charge properties of SrTiO3 crystals. Their findings can help us to increase the efficiency of SrTiO3 photocatalysts, opening doors to a sustainable energy source.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210629144328.htm

