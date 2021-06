Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 28 June 2021

Subsurface carbon sequestration -- storing carbon in rocks deep underground -- offers a partial solution for removing carbon from the atmosphere. Used alongside emissions reductions, geologic carbon sequestration could help mitigate anthropogenic climate change. But like other underground operations, it comes with risks -- including earthquakes.

