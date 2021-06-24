The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Light-harvesting nanoparticle catalysts show promise in quest for renewable carbon-based fuels

Researchers report that small quantities of useful molecules such as hydrocarbons are produced when carbon dioxide and water react in the presence of light and a silver nanoparticle catalyst. Their validation study - made possible through the use of a high-resolution analytical technique - could pave the way for CO2-reduction technologies that allow industrial-scale production of renewable carbon-based fuels.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624161647.htm

