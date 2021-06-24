The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Herbivore gut fungi found to produce unique building blocks of antibiotics

Category: Climate Hits: 0

Chemical engineers have been researching the anaerobic fungi found in the guts of herbivores, which make it possible for those animals to fuel themselves with sugars and starches extracted from fibrous plants. Recent work has centered on how these powerful fungi might be used to extract value-added products from the nonedible parts of plants -- roots, stems and leaves -- that are generally considered waste products.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624161704.htm

