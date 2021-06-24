Marmoset study identifies brain region linking actions to their outcomes

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 24 June 2021 15:44 Hits: 0

The 'anterior cingulate cortex' is key brain region involved in linking behaviors to their outcomes. When this region was temporarily silenced, monkeys did not change behavior even when it stopped having the expected outcome. The finding is a step towards targeted treatment of human disorders involving compulsive behavior, such as OCD and eating disorders, thought to involve impaired function in this brain region.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624114431.htm