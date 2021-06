Articles

Published on Friday, 04 June 2021

In Nevada, an Australian mining company’s plans to build a large-scale lithium mine in the U.S. may be uprooted by a rare wildflower. While the mining company insists the mine and the flower can co-exist, environmentalists disagree.

