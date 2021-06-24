The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

An enzyme prevents the formation of multiple heads and axes in freshwater polyp Hydra

Category: Climate Hits: 3

In the animal kingdom, specific growth factors control body axis development. They are produced by a small group of cells at one end of the embryo to be distributed in a graded fashion toward the opposite pole. Through this, discrete spatial patterns arise that determine the correct formation of the head-foot axis. Researchers have discovered an enzyme in the freshwater polyp Hydra that shapes this process by limiting the activity of certain growth factors.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210624121706.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version