Salton Sea aerosol exposure triggers unique and mysterious pulmonary response

Communities surrounding the Salton Sea, the inland body of water straddling California's Riverside and Imperial counties, show high rates of asthma due, possibly, to high aerosol dust levels resulting from the sea shrinking over time. Scientists suspect, however, the Salton Sea plays an additional role in pulmonary health. A new study performed on mice has found Salton Sea aerosol turns on nonallergic inflammation genes and may also promote lung inflammation.

