Rare genetic defect replicated in fish model

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 17:06 Hits: 9

A rare genetic defect that affects the so-called ALG2 gene can cause serious metabolic diseases in humans. Until now, its rareness and complexity made it difficult to study this congenital glycosylation disorder. A research team has finally succeeded in introducing the underlying mutation in the ALG2 gene in a fish model, allowing the causes of these complex diseases to be studied at the molecular level.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210623130651.htm