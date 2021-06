Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 16:56 Hits: 2

As wildfire season intensifies each year, prescribed burns, first introduced on the West Coast in the 1950s, are increasingly being recognized as a way to control forest undergrowth. Yet, the risks of harm and financial liability when a burn goes wrong slow adoption.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0622/Prescribed-burns-reduce-wildfire-risk-but-landowners-remain-wary?icid=rss