Salt marsh plants may signal carbon capture capacity

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 22 June 2021 16:33 Hits: 4

Coastal wetlands like seagrass meadows, mangroves, and salt marshes play vital roles along the shoreline, from providing a buffer against storm surges, to providing critical habitat for animals, to capturing atmospheric carbon. We are still just beginning to comprehend the intricate workings of these highly productive ecosystems and their role in mitigating the climate crisis, but researchers are one step closer to understanding how salt marsh vegetation, their bacterial communities, and vegetation can help predict a marsh's potential to be a blue carbon reservoir.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210622123335.htm