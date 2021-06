Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 15:55 Hits: 0

The Biden administration is pushing to restore regulations protecting vulnerable species that the Trump administration previously scrapped. Many Republican lawmakers worry the protections are a hindrance to economic development.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0608/Biden-aims-to-secure-species-protections-revoked-by-Trump?icid=rss