Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 16:06 Hits: 0

Harvard researchers are studying whether partially blocking the sun using particles high in the atmosphere can reverse global warming. Indigenous peoples and environmental activists are urging the scientists to scrap what they see as an unproductive and risky project.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Environment/2021/0610/Solar-geoengineering-Not-in-our-skies-say-Indigenous-groups?icid=rss