Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 18:32 Hits: 13

Climate modelers have found evidence that massive icebergs from roughly 31,000 years ago drifted more than 5,000km (> 3,000 miles) along the eastern United States coast from Northeast Canada all the way to southern Florida.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210616143217.htm