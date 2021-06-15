Small streams in agricultural ecosystems are heavily polluted with pesticides

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 17:21 Hits: 9

Pesticides safeguard agricultural yields by controlling insects, fungi, and weeds. However, they also enter streams and damage the aquatic communities. In a nationwide monitoring program, scientists have shown that the governmental thresholds for pesticides are generally too high and that these levels are still exceeded in over 80% of water bodies. The loss of biodiversity can only be halted if the environmental risk assessment of pesticides is revised.

