Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021

Researchers used a hydraulic model to consider the degree to which human-caused climate change may have affected flooding in Houston in 2017 during Hurricane Harvey. Resources were used to quantify the increase in Houston flood area and depth and to host a portal where other scientists and the public can access and explore the resulting data.

