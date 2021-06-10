Lodgers on manganese nodules: Sponges promote a high diversity

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021

Deep down in the ocean, valuable raw materials are stored, such as nodules of manganese. These resources could help meeting our increasing demand for rare metals. In addition to the nodules, there is another treasure down there: A complex ecosystem we barely understand. Researchers have discovered that sponges settling on the nodules provide a home for many other animals. Without nodules, diversity in these deep-sea regions would be significantly lower.

