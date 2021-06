Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021 17:56 Hits: 0

Scientists summarize and critically appraise the current approaches to determining the concentrations of antimicrobials that increase AMR. By collating and assessing available data, they have recommended what these safe thresholds could be, to enable governments to act to reduce them.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210610135611.htm