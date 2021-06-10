The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Dinosaurs lived in greenhouse climate with hot summers, study shows

Category: Climate Hits: 1

Researchers have developed an innovative way to use the clumped isotope method to reconstruct climate in the geological past on the seasonal scale. They show that dinosaurs had to deal with hotter summers than previously thought. The results suggest that in the mid latitudes, seasonal temperatures will likely rise along with climate warming, while seasonal difference is maintained. This results in very high summer temperatures.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210610135654.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version