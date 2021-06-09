The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Origin of fairy circles: Euphorbia hypothesis disproved

The fairy circles of the Namib are one of nature's greatest mysteries. Millions of these circular barren patches extend over vast areas along the margins of the desert in Namibia. An early hypothesis by G.K. Theron was that poisonous substances from Euphorbia damarana leaves induced fairy circles. Now new research found the original experiment and, 40 years later, the researchers are able to conclusively disprove this hypothesis.

