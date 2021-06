Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 08 June 2021 19:44 Hits: 1

The spectacularly colorful aurora borealis -- or northern lights -- that fills the sky in high-latitude regions has fascinated people for thousands of years. Now, a team of scientists has resolved one of the final mysteries surrounding its origin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210608154452.htm