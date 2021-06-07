This forest has stayed wild for 5,000 years -- the soil shows it

Articles

Monday, 07 June 2021

Parts of the Amazon have been cultivated by Indigenous peoples for thousands of years, and mere centuries ago were the sites of cities and farmland, but other parts are 'untouched.' By examining microscopic bits of plant remains and charcoal in the soil, scientists learned that the Putumayo region of Peru's plant life hasn't changed much in 5,000 years, meaning that the people who have lived there found a long-term way to co-exist with nature.

