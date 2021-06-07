The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

This forest has stayed wild for 5,000 years -- the soil shows it

Category: Climate Hits: 2

Parts of the Amazon have been cultivated by Indigenous peoples for thousands of years, and mere centuries ago were the sites of cities and farmland, but other parts are 'untouched.' By examining microscopic bits of plant remains and charcoal in the soil, scientists learned that the Putumayo region of Peru's plant life hasn't changed much in 5,000 years, meaning that the people who have lived there found a long-term way to co-exist with nature.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210607161210.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version