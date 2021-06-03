Protect the sea, neglect the people? Social impact of marine conservation schemes revealed

Articles

Published on Thursday, 03 June 2021

Governments and international organizations are expanding targets to conserve marine spaces to stem the depletion of biodiversity and fish stocks around the globe. A new study demonstrates the wide range of unintended impacts that such conservation efforts have on affected communities. Published today in World Development, the research presents a ground-breaking case study of the Cambodian Koh Sdach Archipelago combined with a cross-country statistical analysis of the impacts of marine conservation across Southeast Asian communities.

