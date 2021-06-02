The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Juvenile white-tailed sea eagles stay longer in the parental territory than assumed

The white-tailed sea eagle is known for reacting sensitively to human disturbances. Forestry and agricultural activities are therefore restricted in the immediate vicinity of the nests. However, these seasonal protection periods are too short in the German federal States of Brandenburg (until Aug. 31) and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (until July 31), as a new scientific analysis by a team of scientists suggests.

