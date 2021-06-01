Parasites may accumulate in spleens of asymptomatic individuals infected with malaria

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 19:20 Hits: 5

Malaria, a disease caused mainly by the parasites Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax, is associated with over 400,000 deaths each year. Previously, the spleen was assumed to mostly play a role in parasite destruction, as it eliminates malaria parasites after antimalarial treatment. A new study suggests that in chronic P. vivax infections, malaria parasites survive and replicate via a previously undetected lifecycle within the spleen.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/06/210601152002.htm