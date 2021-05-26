The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Stormwater could be a large source of microplastics and rubber fragments to waterways

Category: Climate Hits: 1

In cities, heavy rains wash away the gunk collecting on sidewalks and roads, picking up all kinds of debris. However, the amount of microplastic pollution swept away by this runoff is currently unknown. Now, researchers report that stormwater can be a large source of microplastics and rubber fragments to water bodies and, with a proof-of-concept experiment, show that a rain garden could keep these microscopic pieces out of a storm drain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210526132150.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version