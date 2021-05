Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 27 May 2021 13:14 Hits: 0

The Menetries' tiger moth (Arctia menetriesii) is one of the rarest, most poorly studied Palaearctic moth species. Researchers have now documented the species' biology under laboratory conditions and described its immature stages.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210527091433.htm