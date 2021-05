Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021 22:58 Hits: 0

One of the most important and widespread reef-building corals, known as cauliflower coral, exhibits strong partnerships with certain species of symbiotic algae, and these relationships have persisted through periods of intense climate fluctuations over the last 1.5 million years, according to a new study.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210526185852.htm