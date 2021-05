Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 16:59 Hits: 4

Climate change will make outbreaks of West Nile virus more likely in the UK within the next 20-30 years, a new study has found. A new scientific model shows the risk of the mosquito-borne pathogen spreading to the country will increase as temperatures rise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210528125920.htm