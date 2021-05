Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:02 Hits: 8

Two species of sand-stabilizing beachgrasses introduced to the Pacific Northwest starting in the early 1900s are hybridizing, raising new questions about impacts to the coastal ecosystems the non-native plants have been engineering for more than a century.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210524110222.htm