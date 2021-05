Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 24 May 2021 15:02 Hits: 9

Absentee property ownership in many small college football towns has a negative impact on permanent residents of those communities, according to a new study. The research is the first known attempt to quantify and map local geographies of gameday home investments.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210524110256.htm