Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 20 May 2021 17:37 Hits: 1

Researchers have detected groundwater beneath a glacier in Greenland for the first time using airborne radar data. If applicable to other glaciers and ice sheets, the technique could allow for more accurate predictions of future sea-level rise.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210520133720.htm