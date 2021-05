Articles

Considered extinct from the Eastern Balkan Mountains of Bulgaria in the 1970s, the Griffon Vulture has claimed the area back with 23-25 breeding pairs, distributed in five different colonies and two more frequently used roosting sites. This astonishing success was achieved through an ambitious long-term restoration program and the release of 153 vultures between 2010-2020.

