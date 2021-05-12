Backyard chickens, rabbits, soybeans can meet household protein demand

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 20:40 Hits: 0

In 2020, stores sold out of garden seed, coops and rabbit cages. Meat shortages led many to wonder what to eat for protein when supply chains are disrupted and some people turned to gathering eggs, raising animals and growing their own food. A team assessed backyard protein sources: They looked at how a typical household with a typical backyard can raise chickens, rabbits or soybeans to meet its protein needs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512164003.htm