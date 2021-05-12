The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Backyard chickens, rabbits, soybeans can meet household protein demand

Category: Climate Hits: 0

In 2020, stores sold out of garden seed, coops and rabbit cages. Meat shortages led many to wonder what to eat for protein when supply chains are disrupted and some people turned to gathering eggs, raising animals and growing their own food. A team assessed backyard protein sources: They looked at how a typical household with a typical backyard can raise chickens, rabbits or soybeans to meet its protein needs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512164003.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version