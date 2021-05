Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 20:40 Hits: 0

Scientists have identified 'words' immune cells use to call up immune defense genes -- an important step toward understanding their language. The scientists also discovered that in an autoimmune disease, Sjögren's syndrome, two of these words are used incorrectly, activating the wrong genes and triggering the disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512164017.htm