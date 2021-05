Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 16:39 Hits: 0

When a researcher heard from a former colleague at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that a 7-year-old girl had died from Rocky Mountain spotted fever as the result of a tick bite, he thought of his own daughter, also 7 years old at the time, and the potentially fatal danger posed to vulnerable populations by tick-borne diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210513123948.htm