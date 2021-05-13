Evolutionary biologists discover mechanism that enables lizards to breathe underwater

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 16:40 Hits: 1

A team of evolutionary biologists has shown that Anolis lizards, or anoles, are able to breathe underwater with the aid of a bubble clinging to their snouts. Some anoles are stream specialists, and these semi-aquatic species frequently dive underwater to avoid predators, where they can remain submerged for as long as 18 minutes. The researchers termed the process 'rebreathing' after the scuba-diving technology.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210513124011.htm