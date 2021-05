Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 13 May 2021 18:24 Hits: 6

A new study with zebrafish shows that a deadly form of skin cancer -- melanoma -- alters the metabolism of healthy tissues elsewhere in the body. The research suggests that these other tissues could potentially be targeted to help treat cancer.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210513142424.htm