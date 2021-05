Articles

Category: Climate Published on Wednesday, 12 May 2021 15:57 Hits: 2

Many people live with chronic pain, and in some cases, cannabis can provide relief. But the drug also can significantly impact memory and other cognitive functions. Now, researchers have developed a peptide that, in mice, allowed THC, the main component of Cannabis sativa, to fight pain without the side effects.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210512115703.htm