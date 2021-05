Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 16:35 Hits: 3

A group of researchers developed a quadruped robot platform that can reproduce the neuromuscular dynamics of animals, discovering that a steady gait and experimental behaviors of walking cats emerged from the reflex circuit in walking experiments on this robot.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511123559.htm