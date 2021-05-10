The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Firefighting chemical found in sea lion and fur seal pups

A chemical that the New South Wales government has recently partially banned in firefighting has been found in the pups of endangered Australian sea lions and in Australian fur seals. The finding represents another possible blow to Australian sea lions' survival. Hookworm and tuberculosis already threaten their small and diminishing population, which has fallen by more than 60 percent over four decades.

