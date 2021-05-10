Rapid lifestyle changes during early COVID-19 pandemic had no impact on climate change, study finds

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 10 May 2021

Despite the rapid and significant changes in consumption patterns witnessed during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic, Japanese households maintained their normal levels of greenhouse gases emissions. The 'anthropause' -- reduction of human activity due to the pandemic -- made headlines last summer, but factory shutdowns and broken global supply chains did not translate into the adoption of eco-friendly lifestyles for the average household.

