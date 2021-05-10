The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Microneedle patch delivers antibiotics locally in the skin

Category: Climate Hits: 0

MRSA skin infections are often treated with intravenous injection of antibiotics, which can cause significant side effects and promote the development of resistant bacterial strains. To solve these problems, researchers are developing a microneedle patch that delivers antibiotics directly into the affected skin area. New results show that the microneedle patch effectively reduces MRSA bacteria in the skin.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210510113524.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version