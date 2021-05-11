The Aqueduct of Constantinople: Managing the longest water channel of the ancient world

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 12:11 Hits: 0

Aqueducts are very impressive examples of the art of construction in the Roman Empire. Even today, they still provide us with new insights into aesthetic, practical, and technical aspects of construction and use. Scientists investigated the longest aqueduct of the time, the 426-kilometer-long Aqueduct of Valens supplying Constantinople, and revealed new insights into how this structure was maintained back in time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210511081147.htm