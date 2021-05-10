DeSmog Wins Best Specialist News Site

Category: Climate Published on Monday, 10 May 2021 17:41 Hits: 4

It’s awards season, and DeSmog is getting in on the act.

We are delighted to announce that we won Best Specialist News Site at this year’s The Drum Online Media Awards!

The prize is recognition for all of the DeSmog team’s hard work over the past 12 months, bringing you groundbreaking investigations on the crossover between climate science denial and COVID denial, pesticide companies’ greenwash, and transport groups’ lobbying against clean air regulation, as well as for investigating over more than a year a radioactive fracking waste disposal site in Texas, obtaining exclusive documents alleging ExxonMobil’s overvaluation of its assets, and unpacking the legacy of white supremacy in the fossil fuel industry.

It’s a wonderful way to mark our 15th anniversary and this new chapter in DeSmog’s story, as our new website allows us to bring our work to new audiences around the world and commit to reporting and investigations with a much-needed global perspective.

Of course, we couldn’t do any of this without our readers, whose loyalty and passion for combatting the climate crisis provides inspiration on a daily basis. So, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading.

If you’d like to support our award-winning journalism, here’s how you make a regular or one-off donation.