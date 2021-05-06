Hydrogen instead of electrification? Potentials and risks for climate targets

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

Hydrogen-based fuels should primarily be used in sectors such as aviation or industrial processes that cannot be electrified, finds a team of researchers. Producing these fuels is too inefficient, costly and their availability too uncertain, to broadly replace fossil fuels for instance in cars or heating houses. For most sectors, directly using electricity for instance in battery electric cars or heat pumps makes more economic sense.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210506142118.htm