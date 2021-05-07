The African wild dog: An ambassador for the world's largest terrestrial conservation area

Articles

Category: Climate Published on Friday, 07 May 2021

The world's largest terrestrial conservation area is located in southern Africa and covers 520,000 square kilometers spanning five countries. A study now shows that the endangered African wild dog mostly remains within the boundaries of the Kavango-Zambezi Transfrontier Conservation Area (KAZA) when dispersing, thus highlighting the relevance of such a large-scale conservation initiative for maintaining key wildlife corridors of threatened species.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/05/210507112028.htm