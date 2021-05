Articles

Category: Climate Published on Thursday, 06 May 2021

Sea turtles are known for relying on magnetic signatures to find their way across thousands of miles to the very beaches where they hatched. Now, researchers have some of the first solid evidence that sharks also rely on magnetic fields for their long-distance forays across the sea.

